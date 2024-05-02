The Extra Ingredients Freddie Mercury Loved In His Scrambled Eggs

Few rock legends are as iconic as Freddie Mercury, whose trademark visual style was only matched by his unique four-octave range. (Anyone who's ever made the mistake of trying to sing "Somebody to Love" at karaoke has quickly realized how difficult it is to sing his songs.) From his legendary performance at "Live Aid" in 1985 to his untimely death at age 45 from AIDS-related complications, Mercury was and remains a legend and icon. Before the illness claimed him, one of Mercury's favorite foods had been scrambled eggs — though eaten in a way that might be different from what you're used to. According to his friend and one-time personal assistant Phoebe Freestone, Mercury loved eggs with "chilli and spices."

Mercury's affinity for this dish could be rooted in his upbringing. He was born in Zanzibar, a place rich in Parsi culture, and his favorite dish bears a striking resemblance to a Parsi dish called akuri.