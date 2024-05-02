This Savory Ingredient Is The Key To Elevated French Toast

French toast typically lands in the sweet category for breakfast, as opposed to egg-based dishes with veggies, cheeses, or proteins. But one savory ingredient will elevate your French toast every time: Olive oil. Combine olive oil with butter when you pan-fry or griddle your slices and never look back.

Many home cooks consider butter the go-to ingredient for this job, but chefs often use it with olive oil. As they're both fats, they perform similar functions, but you get a flavor boost with olive oil. And if it seems like a savory ingredient is out of place in a sweet dish, there's science to prove that this works. Flavor layering savory with sweetness keeps our palates happy and craving more. Many olive oils have profiles that can range from grassy, peppery, and herbaceous, which are perfect for this flavor layering process when paired with sweet notes of custardy French toast, a dusting of powdered sugar, or a drizzle of maple syrup.

The combination also helps to develop taste and texture. While it is a myth that adding oil mitigates the smoke point of butter, it does help to inhibit your butter from browning as fast. That means you can cook your toast a little longer (over medium-low heat since you're not lowering the smoke point), allowing your batter to crisp up and caramelize while the aromas and flavors of both fats bloom.