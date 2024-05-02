Your Pea Soup Is Seriously Missing One Essential Herb

From cold-curing chicken noodle to springy tomato basil, steaming bowls of soup are comforting, easy-to-make, one-pot dishes enjoyed in many different forms across many different cultures. Beyond their simplicity and warming essence, one of the most appealing aspects of soup is that it's customizable. Whether you're a vegan swapping chicken stock for veggie broth or satisfying your sweet tooth with a dash of cinnamon in your favorite chili soup, there's one essential modification you should make to a classic English pea soup: add mint.

The cooling, menthol sensation of mint uplifts the earthy flavor profile of peas while adding a jazzy edge to their subtle sweetness for more complex spoonfuls. While an herb-free pea soup boasts a classic vegetal taste, especially when prepared with other classic pea soup provisions like carrots and onion, mint gives it a refreshing edge, making it the perfect spring or summer iteration of this classic legume soup.

But it's not just the flavor of pea soup that benefits from a touch of mint; it's also the nutritional profile of the dish. While peas are rich in both fiber and protein, mint aids in digestion, ensuring that everything goes down stomach ache-free and leaves you both satisfied and fortified.