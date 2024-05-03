What You Might Not Know About Ribeye Steak

Beefy and buttery, ribeye steaks are one of the best cuts of meat that money can buy. The intricate webs of marbling in ribeyes create a delicate lacework of fat that lusciously melts into the beef during cooking, thoroughly infusing the steak with rich flavor and exceptional tenderness. Clearly in high demand — and for good reason — ribeyes can be found everywhere from supermarket chains to restaurants and butcher shops.

Yet despite the popularity of ribeyes, there are probably still a few things about this beloved cut of steak that many may not be aware of. Where was ribeye first offered on a restaurant menu? How does its composition affect the cooking process? And what are some other names it's known by? We answer these questions and more to shed light on this tasty cut of beef. If you consider yourself a connoisseur of carnivorous treats, then read on to learn some more about one of the tastiest steaks to ever hit the grill.