Why Cabbage Works So Well On The Grill, According To An Expert

One thing nobody tells you when you buy a whole head of cabbage is how to use it all, even though it works in many recipes. If you've bought some for making coleslaw, you should have plenty left over to grill since ¼ of the head is all you need for a decent-sized batch of slaw. All you have to do with the rest is cut it into quarters, leaving the root intact so that the leaves stay together, then add a little oil, salt, and pepper, and it's ready to grill.

If you've ever roasted cabbage in the oven, the flavor of grilled cabbage is similar. As it cooks, the natural sugars in the cruciferous plant will concentrate and caramelize, which will give your wedges an earthy, sweet, nutty taste. Grilling will also give your leaves a little more depth of flavor thanks to the bitterness from the charring, just like roasted Brussels sprouts that get a little brown on the edges.

"Roasting in the oven is a little more accessible for most," said Remy Park, author of the cookbook "Sesame, Soy, Spice." She concluded, "But if you need a hearty vegetable to throw on the grill with your proteins, cabbage is an excellent choice."