Why Cabbage Works So Well On The Grill, According To An Expert
The key to a memorable backyard barbecue is to have a lot of variety. Of course, you'll probably want some combination of hot dogs, hamburgers, steaks, and chicken to get grilling, but don't skip out on the vegetables while the coals are hot. Not only will your vegan and vegetarian friends feel included, but you can make some incredibly easy and flavorful sides in just a few minutes. You don't even need to look very far for veggies to grill; just use what you've got on hand, like tomatoes, onions, and cabbage. Yes, that's right, you can grill cabbage.
Most of the time when cabbage shows up at a barbecue, it's served as a side of coleslaw, but it's also super tasty heated up and charred. In fact, vegan recipe developer Remy Park says that a hot grill will give your cabbage a little something extra. When asked by Daily Meal why cooking cabbage on the grill works, she said, "If you already have the grill ready and going, it's a great way to add extra flavor to your cabbage."
Grilled cabbage tastes sweet
One thing nobody tells you when you buy a whole head of cabbage is how to use it all, even though it works in many recipes. If you've bought some for making coleslaw, you should have plenty left over to grill since ¼ of the head is all you need for a decent-sized batch of slaw. All you have to do with the rest is cut it into quarters, leaving the root intact so that the leaves stay together, then add a little oil, salt, and pepper, and it's ready to grill.
If you've ever roasted cabbage in the oven, the flavor of grilled cabbage is similar. As it cooks, the natural sugars in the cruciferous plant will concentrate and caramelize, which will give your wedges an earthy, sweet, nutty taste. Grilling will also give your leaves a little more depth of flavor thanks to the bitterness from the charring, just like roasted Brussels sprouts that get a little brown on the edges.
"Roasting in the oven is a little more accessible for most," said Remy Park, author of the cookbook "Sesame, Soy, Spice." She concluded, "But if you need a hearty vegetable to throw on the grill with your proteins, cabbage is an excellent choice."