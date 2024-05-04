Unfrosted Claims To Know Why Pop-Tarts Were Designed For The Toaster

Pop-Tarts — the iconic pocket toaster pastries that debuted in 1964 — have since their inception inspired a variety of flavor combinations, fanfare of all ages, and of course, a pretty famous debate surrounding the treat: "frosted or unfrosted?" But do you ever wonder exactly why they were designed for the toaster? Jerry Seinfeld's 2024 Netflix comedy, "Unfrosted," claims to provide the reason. In a fast-paced scene, Seinfeld's fictional Kellogg executive Bob Cabana and Melissa McCarthy's Donna Stankowski race against the timer to edge out their competitors with a game-changing hot pastry that merges convenience with taste. The reason given is simple. And it's an enthusiastic nod to product predecessors Chef Boyardee ravioli and the Schwinn bike that offers the "a-ha" moment which puts the final button on the invention of the Pop-Tart.

The reason for making it a toaster pastry comes down to the kids. "Maybe they can't handle an oven," Cabana says in the film, "but they can handle a toaster!" And with that, the toaster pastry simple enough for a kid to cook was born — assuming that's how it all played out. "Unfrosted," while highly entertaining, is also highly fictionalized, and according to other sources, the delightfully kismet-like brainstorm session in which the determination that a Pop-Tart should be as kid-friendly as a Schwinn bike may not have happened that way at all.