There's A Reason Why Pop-Tarts Are Always In 2-Packs

When it comes to classic American childhood snacks, things like Twinkies and fruit snacks come to mind. There are also Pop-Tarts, jam-filled pastries that you can heat up in your toaster when you want a quick dessert (or in all likelihood, breakfast). You can make tasty homemade Pop-Tarts, but there's nothing like the store-bought variety from the well-loved American company, Kellogg's.

If you're already a store-bought Pop-Tart aficionado, then you know that no matter which of the many flavors of Pop-Tarts you enjoy, these toaster treats always come packaged with two treats in each sleeve. Although this may seem fairly random, this is no accident. Pop-Tarts intentionally packages their snacks in pairs.

This is partly due to the history of Kellogg's breakfast pastries and how the company started making these treats. However, it also has to do with things like psychology and convenience. Plus, there may be some sales motivations behind packaging your snacks in twos that could also be at play.