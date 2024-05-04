The Definitive Ranking Of Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potatoes

The best baked potatoes are a delicious dream of fluffy starch, crisp skin, and flavorful toppings. America's best steakhouses are temples of culinary excellence. Put them together, and you get something truly delicious: loaded baked potatoes, a la steakhouse. Loaded baked potatoes — traditionally topped with cheese, butter, sour cream, bacon, and chives — are always tasty, but steakhouses have a way of taking them to the next level. Or at least, that's what they should do. Some steakhouses turn the spud into an unparalleled side dish, while others fumble the opportunity entirely. Thus, we decided to create a definitive ranking of steakhouse loaded baked potatoes.

This wasn't an easy task. The United States has hundreds of steakhouses, which have spawned a wide variety of takes on the loaded spud. Accordingly, we put much care and attention into creating this list, using personal experiences to judge each item based on many different factors. At the end of this article, you can view our methodology, which explains this in more detail. With this list in hand, potato fans can go forth with confidence, knowing they have a handle on the best spuds from the best spots. From tried-and-true chains to celebrated institutions, this is the ultimate guide to steakhouse loaded baked potatoes.