Dessert Aldi Finds For A Sweet May
We're officially halfway through spring, and Aldi's dessert roll-out for the month of May is every bit as exciting as the prospect of longer days and warmer temperatures. Speaking of warmer temperatures, you're going to want a few cool indulgences to beat the heat as summer approaches — and, as always, Aldi has you covered. We're also seeing a few soon-to-be classics coming through in May with the arrival of Spritz Cookies and Luxury Cake.
Just like last month's list of newcomers, there are plenty of delicious-looking things coming your way via your favorite German supermarket chain that are sure to satisfy anybody's sweet tooth. Aldi's new items are always highly anticipated, and this spring is no different, with new items coming out every week in May. So you don't miss out on a single new find, here's a comprehensive list of all the Aldi desserts you can expect this month.
Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms
These wonderfully crispy pastries come in two flavors: Caramel apple blossoms, which are served with a sweet, creamy caramel topping, and apple berry blossoms, which provide a tart, mixed berry flavor incorporated into its apple filling. You'll find boxes of these little delights in the freezer section; they hit the shelves on May 1. A box of Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms will run you $3.29 for two blossoms per pack.
Sundae Shoppe Vanilla & Caramel Crunch
Sunday Shoppe's Vanilla and Caramel Crunch bars are a mixture of silky ice cream covered in chocolate and dotted with a toffee-like crunchy caramel. For those looking for an alternative to the chocolate variety, there will also be a Vanilla and Forest Berry White Chocolate Fusion bar: Vanilla ice cream covered in white chocolate and crunchy raspberry pieces. Each box comes with three ice cream bars and will set you back $3.49. Look for these now, as they were released on May 1 and are ready for you to pick up today.
Belmont Key Lime Pie
Another treat that has already made an appearance in Aldi's freezer section is the Belmont Key Lime Pie, which also dropped on May 1. Does anything say summer quite like the tart sweetness of a chilled key lime pie? This thaw-and-serve treat is a cookie-crusted take on a South Floridian classic. You can get your mitts on a Belmont Key Lime Pie for $5.99 — and the only thing better than the price is that its preparation involves nothing more than letting it thaw a little on the kitchen counter.
Sundae Shoppe Stroopwafel Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
Sunday Shoppe coming in hot (well, cool) again with their Stroopwafel Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches. This is a creative and delicious take on an old classic: Instead of a traditional chocolate cookie sandwich, this little treat is creamy vanilla ice cream squished between two caramel-filled waffle cookies. These beauties will be on the shelves from May 8, with a box of four sandwiches costing $4.99. At that price, you'd better buy two because you'll be hard pressed not to eat two ice cream sandwiches at a time.
Deutsche Küche Bienenstich
Bienenstich Indulgent Cakes are coming to Aldi on May 8, and these elegant-looking things will be available in two flavors. One is a yellow cake with a layer of vanilla mousse, topped with caramelized slivered almonds. The other flavor is a combination of chocolate and yellow cake dotted with morello cherries, all finished with a cream topping and a thin layer of set chocolate. Each box of four individual cake slices is $3.99 and weighs in at just 14 ounces per package.
Specially Selected German Luxury Cake
The name "luxury cake" alone should make you want to buy up all three flavors once these beauties become available on May 8. You can look forward to a Marzipan Mousse Luxury Cake made with almond and marzipan filling interspersed throughout with pieces of chocolate and almonds. Chocolate lovers will rejoice at the Triple Chocolate Mousse Luxury Cake, made with three kinds of chocolate and flecked with crispy rice. Last but certainly not least, the Cherry Chocolate Chip Luxury Cake is covered in a cherry glaze with chocolate chips and morello cherries throughout. Each cake costs $8.99 (they are luxury, after all) and weighs in at roughly 21 ounces.
Deutsche Küche Spritz Cookies
Spritz cookies are coming on May 8 and will be available in three flavors: vanilla, almond, and coconut, for $2.99 each. These are German shortbread cookies, and there shouldn't be a living soul on Earth who doesn't enjoy these simple, short bakes. The vanilla spritz cookies are lightly drizzled with chocolate, while the almond and coconut are dipped in chocolate and adorned with flecks of, well, almond and coconut. It's delicious, not complicated.
Sundae Shoppe Pina Colada Fruit Bars
On May 15, Sunday Shoppe's fruit bars will hit store freezers. These are a refreshing, tropical alternative to Aldi's other ice cream-based treats coming out this month. The bars will be available in pina colada flavor, made with real pineapple and coconut cream. Additionally, there will be a Caribbean-flavor fruit bar, which will feature strawberries, pineapple, coconut, and mango. Each box costs $2.99 and comes with four bars at just 90 calories each.
Specially Selected Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
If you're a fan of a chocolate-covered espresso bean or two, Aldi is coming through for you with its dark chocolate-covered varieties. You can get your hands on these happy little snacks from May 29 for just $3.99 per 10-ounce tub. Just be careful not to eat too many of them in one sitting, because you will likely become energized in pretty short order. But, hey, there's worse things.
Sundae Shoppe Summer Gelato
Sunday Shoppe will be a summertime hero yet again with its Summer Gelato, coming out on May 15. For $3.79 a carton, you can pick up each of these three new flavors: classic Birthday Cake, Peach Cobbler, and Mocha Cookie Crumble. Aldi is really covering all the bases with this rollout: You can enjoy each on their own, or (if you're feeling wild) maybe put a scoop of each flavor in a bowl.