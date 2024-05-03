How Andrew Zimmern Turns Jarred Curry Sauce Into A Luxurious Rub

There are tons of commercial varieties of curry paste and sauce for sale, depending on how well your local grocery stores stock specialty items. If you don't know where to start once you hit the curry aisle, however, you can always look for Andrew Zimmern's go-to brand, which is Amoy. The 220-gram jars are made in Hong Kong and have a rich depth of flavor, according to the "Spilled Milk" author. "The reason I like that brand is that they have a lot of shrimp paste, a lot of lemongrass, a lot of makrut lime leaf ... they've got the right flavors in there," he said. "For me, it's the umami from the shrimp paste and the fish sauce."

Curry paste is a super versatile ingredient to keep around, and it's a great item to stock up on the next time you're in proximity to an Asian grocery store. If you can't find Amoy, read the ingredients lists of other brands, or ask the store staff for recommendations to find something with a similar flavor profile as Zimmern's go-to curry sauce. That way, you'll always have a spicy, savory way to make any meal a little more interesting. Just don't forget a can of coconut milk to cool things off!