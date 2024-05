Why You Should Warm Up Gelato A Tiny Bit Before Serving

Ice cream and gelato have much in common. They are both cold, creamy, sweet treats that come in a variety of flavors to tempt the palate. However, there are distinct differences between the two cool gems. For one, the ingredients are slightly different. Although subtle, this difference results in a notably different texture. Gelato is also not scooped in the same way as ice cream. Head into any gelateria in Italy and you'll see gelato handled and served with a flat paddle, otherwise known as a spade, rather than a scoop, ala traditional American ice cream parlors.

There's also a difference in how the two foods are made. During a process called overrun, both treats are incorporated with air. However, ice cream has a much higher overrun, which means it contains a lot more air. Where ice cream might contain up to 70% overrun, gelato maintains a lower 20-30%. Because of the higher air content, ice cream has a lighter texture, while gelato is more dense. Bringing gelato's temperature up a bit allows its texture to soften, releasing the silky bliss and full-bodied flavors you expect.