Why You Should Warm Up Gelato A Tiny Bit Before Serving

Whether you whip up a batch of your own gelato or struggle to get the lid off your beloved Talenti from the freezer, allow the temperature to rise slightly by moving your gelato from the freezer to the refrigerator approximately 15 to 30 minutes before serving. We're not talking about warming your gelato to room temperature here, but since a freezer is typically set at around zero degrees Fahrenheit, you'll want to let your gelato's temperature nudge up by about 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit before serving. The goal is to soften the gelato without melting it. You want to be able to maneuver the cold confection into a bowl or use it to make a fun and festive watermelon pie dessert, without having to chisel rock-hard frozen gelato out of its container.

Although you can plunge your gelato into warm water, set it out on the counter, or even zap it briefly in the microwave, allowing your gelato to warm slowly in the refrigerator will allow it to thaw more consistently. It's important to ensure your unused gelato doesn't get too soft, or the runny bits will crystallize when it goes back into the freezer, which ruins the smooth consistency gelato is known for.