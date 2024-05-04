Arby's New Ranch, Honey Mustard, And BBQ Chicken Wraps Review: Two Are Good, But One Is Amazing
As a fast food restaurant, Arby's covers all the bases. Its offerings run the gamut in terms of shape, size, texture, breading, and, of course, meat. There's a reason it has one of the most famous slogans ever ("We have the meats") — the brand lives up to its pithy promise. Meal-sized wraps are a great example; Arby's has been rolling them up since 2003. But historically, these wraps haven't been available in snack size. This is no longer be the case, though, thanks to the introduction of three new offerings: the BBQ Chicken Wrap, the Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap, and the Ranch Chicken Wrap.
"Whether fans are hitting the beach, planning a picnic or just relaxing at home, our Ranch, BBQ and Honey Mustard chicken wraps at 2 for $5 are a deliciously inexpensive way to welcome summer," enthused Ellen Rose, Arby's chief marketing officer. These three wraps consist of a single chicken tender, a slice of cheese, shredded lettuce, and a specific sauce or dressing, all tied together in a wrap. Some lucky Arby's eaters were able to get their hands on them in fall 2023; one TikToker basically called the ranch one the second coming of McDonald's famed ranch snack wrap.
As of May 2024, Arby's customers all across America are invited to the wrap party. But are these new chicken wraps a wrap party gift, or more of a wrap party pooper? I popped into my local Arby's to find out. This chew and review is based on taste, value, and overall lovability.
What does the BBQ Chicken Wrap taste like?
After unfurling the unlabeled paper packaging of the Arby's BBQ Chicken Wrap, I found little to look at. Size-wise, it looked puny, but holding its 139 grams of weight in my hand did make it clear that this wrap has some sneaky heft to it. The plain tortilla was tightly wrapped, keeping its contents secret. On the back of the wrap, where the tortilla folded, a bit of burgundy colored sauce escaped, letting me know this was indeed the BBQ Chicken Wrap.
A finger swipe and taste of the barbecue sauce revealed it to be rather sweet and tangy, which is fine by me. It's a strong flavor that was present throughout this wrap, to the point of overshadowing the rest of its contents. The chicken tender's crunch shone through, but the flavor of its meat was kind of kept at bay. I knew there was cheese on the inside, having seen it with my own eyes, but it didn't seem to register, taste-wise. The shredded lettuce was nothing spectacular, but it did act as a good garnish and further punctuated the sauce's intensity.
The BBQ Chicken Wrap boasts 350 calories, 22 grams of fat, 6 grams of saturated fat, 36 grams of total carbohydrates, 2 grams of dietary fiber, 5 grams of sugar, 39 milligrams of cholesterol, 982 milligrams of sodium, and 16 grams of protein. It contains egg, milk, wheat, and soy.
What does the Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap taste like?
Like the BBQ Chicken Wrap, there wasn't much to see when it came to the Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap's exterior. A little of its namesake dressing oozed out of the back fold, but it was hard to tell if it was actually honey mustard sauce, or just some kind of sweaty juice. The dressing's pale color, which almost matched the soft tortilla shell, basically camouflaged it.
One bite revealed that my Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap was definitely swimming in honey mustard. Yet even with all that dressing, it didn't seem to be honeyed or mustardy enough. I was expecting a bit more vinegar pungency to the sauce, but it did still have a good bit of tang to it. This played well with the crispy chicken tender inside, allowing its flavor to shine through more vividly than in either of the other two wraps.
The Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap nets 395 calories, 22 grams of fat, 7 grams of saturated fat, 33 grams of total carbohydrates, 2 grams of dietary fiber, 3 grams of sugar, 44 milligrams of cholesterol, 925 milligrams of sodium, and 16 grams of protein. It contains egg, milk, wheat, and soy.
What does the Ranch Chicken Wrap taste like?
As I was handed my three new chicken wraps, I asked the Arby's employee which was her favorite. She was quick to answer the Ranch Chicken Wrap. I kept that kernel in the back of my mind, but of course wanted to give all three a fair and equal shake before playing favorites.
After taking just one taste of the parmesan peppercorn ranch dressing, though, I knew this was going to be one good wrap. The ranch sauce is a perfectly zesty and impressively cool complement to the warm chicken tender residing inside. By the time the tender was fully eaten, I was left with just the final end fold of the tortilla and some strands of shredded lettuce covered in sauce. This wasn't a problem: It was like having a little bonus salad wrap that came with my order. I was more than happy to gobble it up.
The Ranch Chicken Wrap nets 402 calories, 23 grams of fat, 7 grams of saturated fat, 32 grams of total carbohydrates, 2 grams of dietary fiber, 1 gram of sugar, 47 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,003 milligrams of sodium, and 16 grams of protein. It contains egg, milk, wheat, and soy.
How to buy Arby's new chicken wraps
The three new Arby's chicken wraps — BBQ Chicken, Honey Mustard, and Ranch Chicken — are currently available at participating Arby's nationwide throughout this entire summer, while supplies last. These wraps can be found on the menu under "Limited Time" and "Sides & Snacks." You can order them in store, at the register, or at the drive-though where available. Advanced ordering for pick-up is available through Arby's app and website. Delivery is available through partnerships with DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub at participating Arby's locations. Additional delivery and service fees may apply.
The suggested base price of each wrap is $2.99, although price may vary, especially for customers in Alaska and Hawaii. At my local Arby's, located in the heart of Manhattan, each wrap sells for $3.19 in store, but the $2.99 price was honored when ordering online through the Arby's app or website. There is a deal option to get two wraps for $5, which can be found in-store or online. This wrap duo deal excludes any item found under the Market Fresh Wraps menu. Sadly, there isn't a deal option to order all three wraps together. If you're a member of Arby's Rewards, additional discounts may be available. The wraps can be customized to remove any ingredient, or to add bacon for $1.
This is our favorite new chicken wrap from Arby's
All three chicken wraps are super solid snacks. They are on par — and perhaps a bit better — than Burger King's tasty BK Crispy Wraps, which landed in August 2023 and are their closest point of comparison.
The Honey Mustard Wrap is the most mild tasting of the three, and probably would have benefited from a bit more zing. The BBQ Chicken Wrap may come on a bit strong, disguising the chicken inside, but its sweetness kept drawing me back in for further bites. The Arby's employee was right, though: The Ranch Chicken Wrap was the easy winner. Hot and cool flavors found a perfect middle point in my wrap, in a way that's sure to satisfy any palate. These wraps' smaller sizes are also a plus, and keeps them off the Unhealthiest Items You Can Order At Arby's list.
Best of all is the price tag. At $2.99 a piece, these snacks — which border on being light meals — are impressive thrifty. I had all three in one sitting and felt pretty full after downing them. Taking advantage of the two wraps for $5 deal is a no-brainer, although I'm not sure why there wasn't an option to get all three for, say, $7. Still, for about $8, all three saucy wraps can be had, so you might conduct your own taste test. Just remember that the Ranch Chicken Wrap is totally the best one.