Arby's New Ranch, Honey Mustard, And BBQ Chicken Wraps Review: Two Are Good, But One Is Amazing

As a fast food restaurant, Arby's covers all the bases. Its offerings run the gamut in terms of shape, size, texture, breading, and, of course, meat. There's a reason it has one of the most famous slogans ever ("We have the meats") — the brand lives up to its pithy promise. Meal-sized wraps are a great example; Arby's has been rolling them up since 2003. But historically, these wraps haven't been available in snack size. This is no longer be the case, though, thanks to the introduction of three new offerings: the BBQ Chicken Wrap, the Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap, and the Ranch Chicken Wrap.

"Whether fans are hitting the beach, planning a picnic or just relaxing at home, our Ranch, BBQ and Honey Mustard chicken wraps at 2 for $5 are a deliciously inexpensive way to welcome summer," enthused Ellen Rose, Arby's chief marketing officer. These three wraps consist of a single chicken tender, a slice of cheese, shredded lettuce, and a specific sauce or dressing, all tied together in a wrap. Some lucky Arby's eaters were able to get their hands on them in fall 2023; one TikToker basically called the ranch one the second coming of McDonald's famed ranch snack wrap.

As of May 2024, Arby's customers all across America are invited to the wrap party. But are these new chicken wraps a wrap party gift, or more of a wrap party pooper? I popped into my local Arby's to find out. This chew and review is based on taste, value, and overall lovability.