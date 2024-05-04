Ina Garten's Cheesy Secret To The Ultimate Croque Monsieur

The next time you're looking to upgrade a ham and cheese sandwich, a croque monsieur is a fantastic way to go. The indulgent French bistro sandwich, which translates to "crunch sir" or "mister crunch," is typically composed of toasted country bread, thinly sliced ham, Dijon mustard, creamy béchamel sauce, and shredded Gruyère cheese, which forms a rich — and, per its name, crunchy — topping.

Given her affection for a particular French cheese shop, it's no surprise that Ina Garten is a fan of the cheesy brunch-appropriate dish. While making her version on a nostalgia-inducing episode of "The Barefoot Contessa," she divulges a cheesy secret: adding parmesan to the béchamel sauce makes the sandwich even better. While a croque monsieur doesn't traditionally call for the Italian cheese, Garten says combining it with Gruyère in the sauce lends "a depth of flavor." Meanwhile, more grated Gruyère gets sprinkled inside and on top of the sandwich before it's baked and broiled.