The Ingredient Mistake You're Making With Homemade Salad Dressing

So you've decided to skip the bottled dressing and make a salad dressing all on your own. Now you get to decide the exact texture and tantalizing flavors to amp up your greens. Luckily, making a homemade salad dressing is quite simple. All it takes is a base of oil and vinegar, and you can customize from there. However, it's easy to get carried away and add too much or too little of various ingredients, but the one that's hard to adjust once you've added too much is sugar.

Adding too much sugar is one of the most common homemade salad dressing mistakes. Bottled dressings can contain hidden ingredients with higher amounts of sugar than expected. Since creating your own salad dressing ensures you know exactly what you're consuming, you don't want to end up with a dressing that's just as sugary as the store-bought version. Luckily, there are ways you can stay in control of your dressing and avoid this mistake.