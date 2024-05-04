Do Unfrosted Pop-Tarts Still Exist?

Do you recall fond memories of waking up late for school and running out the door, sans breakfast with a trusty toasted Pop-Tart in hand? In that case, you're likely familiar with the pleasure of chowing down on a frosted Pop-Tart, the delectable treat slathered in icing and a dash of sprinkles. But even though the frosting on a Pop-Tart can be considered an essential component of the snack today, the original Pop-Tart had no frosting at all. They simply relied on the burst of fruit flavoring squished between two golden dough pieces. The original unfrosted Pop-Tart made its shining debut in 1964, but can you still get the original unfrosted version today?

Unfrosted Pop-Tart lovers are in luck. There are still three unfrosted flavors available for those who want to lower their sugar intake or just enjoy a Pop-Tart plain. Today, you can find unfrosted Pop-Tarts in strawberry, blueberry, and brown sugar cinnamon flavors. This means plenty of options for the fruit-lovers and sugar fiends alike.