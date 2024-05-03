Here's What To Know About Sip Herbals From Shark Tank

As with many people, Orleatha Smith loved the ritual of brewing and sipping a morning cup of coffee, but because of an autoimmune condition, this was something she found she had to forgo. That, coupled with environmental concerns associated with coffee production and the unpleasant secondary effects of caffeine, spurred her to develop a unique coffee replacement that led to launching Sip Herbals in 2020.

That's when Smith teamed up with Kelly Raulerson to create a company focused on delivering a morning pick me up that's not coffee but that still celebrates their love of the drink. At the same time, it serves as an alternative that's better for both their bodies and the planet. The result is a brew that has the same roasted flavor and aroma as coffee, can be prepared like coffee, but isn't packed with caffeine or other ingredients people may want to avoid.

While you can already purchase Sip Herbals on their website, the pair decided to try their luck on the popular show "Shark Tank." They'll debut in episode 22 of season 15, airing this Friday, May 3. It's a chance for the pair to gain exposure, raise awareness about coffee alternatives for those looking to wean off coffee, and of course, secure some funding.