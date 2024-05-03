A Chef Tells Us The Absolute Best Cooking Method For Chicken Wings

Whether you're munching on chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday or enjoying them at an outdoor cookout, they're a tasty meal that satisfies salty cravings. One part of what makes this meal so good is their satisfying crunch when you bite into them. But, if you're following a chicken wings recipe at home, you might struggle to get the same crispy texture you'd find at restaurants.

Luckily, Stephen Parker, corporate executive chef at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, spoke with the Daily Meal and gave some exclusive insights into how to best prep simple chicken wings to get that crackly texture. His go-to advice: "For a crispy chicken wing, the best method is a double fry."

It's not just about getting that crave-worthy crunch, either. Parker explains that this cooking method serves another purpose, too: "When you toss the wing with a sauce, the sauce sticks to the crispy skin." So, not only do you get a crunchier bite, you also get one that's more evenly coated, leading to a more consistent and tastier meal.