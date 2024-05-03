The Classic Dressing That Totally Upgrades Tuna Salad

Tuna salad – birthed in the 19th century when scraps of meats and fish were made into "salads" by adding mayonnaise to create quick, economical meals — has become a classic deli comfort food. Creamy, crunchy, and boasting countless recipe variations including tuna varieties such as albacore and chunk light, it typically features a delectable combination of tuna's mildly fishy flavor with savory mix-ins such as celery, onions, and relish.

But what makes or breaks a great tuna salad is its dressing. The dressing is the creamy, fatty base of the salad which provides its tartness, and soft texture, and binds your other ingredients together. And while there's nothing wrong with a delicious tuna salad with tried-and-true mayonnaise as its central dressing, why not elevate that flavor with the sweet, tangy zing of Thousand Island dressing? Yes, that thick, creamy dressing — which may or may not be the inspiration for your favorite fast food burger's special sauce – will add dimension to your classic tuna salad while keeping your recipe light and flavorful. But brace yourself, because this version just may end up becoming your go-to.