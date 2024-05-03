TikTok's Viral Egg Roll In A Bowl Is Actually Worth The Hype

TikTok trends come and go, but not all are as equally delicious or quick and easy as they sound. Luckily, there is a viral recipe that does live up to the hype, transforming a takeout favorite into your next customizable weeknight dinner. A TikTok user shared their take on the egg roll in a bowl, a perfect meal-prep or quick, yummy go-to dinner. With this latest recipe, the essential components of an egg roll — ground meat, onion, garlic, cabbage, and a few Asian spices and sauces — are combined to make a one-skillet meal.

To make prep time even easier, the TikToker uses a pre-sliced, pre-washed bagged mix of cabbage slaw. They also made sure to brown the ground meat first to create more fond in the pan, adding a savory, caramelized flavor to the whole dish. Then, they scrape up the delicious fond after adding the other ingredients, including sauces and spices, to finish off the easy but unforgettable egg roll in a bowl.