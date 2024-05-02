14 Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Canned Green Beans

It can seem daunting to think about trying to upgrade canned vegetables, and canned green beans are no exception. Given that they're already cooked, they can feel somewhat less versatile than fresh green beans and less capable of taking on new flavors. However, that's far from the case. Canned green beans can be upgraded with a multitude of different ingredients, and all of them help improve their mellow, lightly sweet taste and tender, yet soft texture.

Some of these ingredients can boost your green beans in innovative ways. Many unlock hidden depths in your beans by boosting their umami content and helping to bolster their natural earthiness. Others can give these canned vegetables some much-needed crunch, which often gets lost during the preserving process, and make them more appealing texture-wise. Plus, canned green beans are often overly salty, and adding ingredients to them can help to temper the brininess, giving important flavor contrasts that help to balance the taste. The best part is that a lot of these ingredients are ones you already have in your home or are readily available from the store. Let's check out a few of our favorites.