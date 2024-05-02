Sonic Is Ringing In Summer With A Brand New Slush Float (And More)

Summer is just around the corner, and Sonic Drive-In is celebrating with a refreshing new Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float. The float has all the sweet, creamy, and mildly tangy flavors of an orange creamsicle but is a drinkable twist on this classic summer treat. The Slush Float is made of orange cloudsicle-flavored slushie and is dotted with orange vanilla jelly bubbles. The whole thing is topped off with vanilla soft serve and decorated with more bubbles.

In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Mackenzie Gibson, Vice president of Culinary & Menu Innovation at Sonic Drive-In said of the new release: "Knowing orange cream would be a major trending flavor for summer treats this year, we were inspired to create the perfectly sweet and tangy Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float for our fans."

Fans will have to act fast though — it'll only be available from May 6 until June 30 at participating Sonic locations while supplies last. The drink is affordable too, with a medium beverage costing just $3.99. Best of all, like all Sonic drinks, slushes, blasts, and shake sales, a portion goes to support local students and teachers. Something you might not know about Sonic is they've donated upwards of $27 million to local classrooms since 2009. But, the Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float isn't the only new summer item on the menu.