Barbecued Cookies Are The Summer Treat You Didn't Know You Needed

Sweet, chewy (or crispy), and with a signature scent unlike any other, the only thing more fun than eating freshly baked cookies is making them. Whether you're making chocolate chip, oatmeal cookies, or the classic snickerdoodle, baking cookies is a fun, satisfying culinary activity for both amateur and professional bakers alike, with a wide variety of tips and tricks to make the cookie-baking process easier and more efficient. But if there's any drawback to the art of baking cookies, it's the amount of time spent in a hot kitchen, which is not at all appealing during the unforgiving throes of summer.

But what if you could bake those rich, decadent cookies outside on your barbecue grill while simultaneously elevating their flavor? You can — and, as strange as it sounds, grilling your cookies is a surprisingly easy way to bake even, moist cookies infused with a subtly smoky flavor that enhances their richness and balances out their sweetness. With a few intentional steps — including medium grill temperature and the use of indirect heat in the baking process — you can achieve delectably baked cookies that are also fun to boot.