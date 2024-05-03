The Expert-Approved Breading For Restaurant Quality Katsu

Katsu, Japan's answer to deep-fried breaded cutlets, is marked by a crispy exterior that gives way to juicy cuts of meat. Many Japanese chefs turn to panko to achieve this delicate balance, praising the popular Japanese breadcrumb variety for its airiness and wide surface area. When swapped with breadcrumbs, the dish gets maximum crunch without becoming greasy.

Chef Makoto Okuwa does things a little differently at his eponymous Colorado restaurant, Makoto Vail. The chef told Daily Meal that he dredges his cutlets in Japanese milk bread, preferring its "fluffiness and sweetness" over other types of breading.

His restaurant recently hosted David Beckham, whose satisfied smile suggests he may have tucked into Okuwa's signature Sakura Pork Tonkatsu. As seen on Instagram, the dish is billed as "crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside."

That might have something to do with Okuwa's knowledge of the best cut of pork to use for tonkatsu, but his breading gets equal credit. Here's how Okuwa's milk bread compares to panko.