This Unique Pop-Tart Flavor Is Maine's Absolute Favorite
Ever wonder what flavor of Pop-Tart is the most popular in your state? If you happen to live in Maine, the results may surprise you. Pop-Tarts have been around since Kellogg's debuted them in 1964 and were initially sold to consumers as a prepackaged, on-the-go breakfast option. Sixty years later, Pop-Tarts are still selling like hotcakes, with fans of the portable pastry enjoying the sweet treat at any time of day. People have very strong opinions about their favorite Pop-Tarts flavor – and trust us, there are a whole lot of flavors to choose from.
Hoping to know definitively what flavors are the most popular in the United States, a survey conducted in March 2024 by Casino Reviews asked 2,000 Americans what their favorite flavor of Pop-Tart is. The results were surprisingly varied, and one state stuck out among the rest. While the survey found the most popular flavor to be Frosted Strawberry, with 13 states claiming it as their number one, Maine claimed a more niche favorite: Wild Berry. Maine was the only state to overwhelmingly vote for Wild Berry, with others opting for classics like Frosted S'mores and Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon. The unique Wild Berry Pop-Tart flavor features a mixture of strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry flavors and is topped with a purple frosting with wavy streaks of blue — a vibrant appearance that no doubt reflects the bold flavors in the pastry.
The best way to eat a Pop-Tart is still up for debate
Favorite flavors weren't the only divide that the Casino Reviews survey uncovered concerning each state's particular Pop-Tart eating habits. According to survey data, 60% of people claimed they "rarely" enjoy the portable pastry, while another 26% only consume them a few times a month. Only a whopping 2% of people admitted to enjoying Pop-Tarts on a daily basis. Not all states eat Pop-Tarts at the same rate, either. The top five states who most frequently consume Pop-Tarts were New Mexico (52%), Tennessee (46%), Michigan (39%), South Carolina (38%), and Louisiana (36%). Whether you eat them every morning or once in a blue moon, the store-bought breakfast food has remained a go-to for generations.
Data showed that there was also a stark divide between how people like to prepare their Pop-Tarts. 48% of people claimed that they toast their Pop-Tarts, while another 42% said they eat them right out of the shiny, silver sleeve. To our surprise, 8% prefer to microwave them, and 2% said they enjoy eating them frozen. According to the official Pop-Tarts website, the toaster, microwave, and even the freezer are all acceptable ways to prepare Pop-Tarts — although our teeth hurt just thinking about biting into a frozen tart. The website also lovingly refers to people who choose not to heat up their Pop-Tarts as, "renegades." But renegade or not, it's up to you to decide which Pop-Tart flavor gets your coveted number-one ranking.