This Unique Pop-Tart Flavor Is Maine's Absolute Favorite

Ever wonder what flavor of Pop-Tart is the most popular in your state? If you happen to live in Maine, the results may surprise you. Pop-Tarts have been around since Kellogg's debuted them in 1964 and were initially sold to consumers as a prepackaged, on-the-go breakfast option. Sixty years later, Pop-Tarts are still selling like hotcakes, with fans of the portable pastry enjoying the sweet treat at any time of day. People have very strong opinions about their favorite Pop-Tarts flavor – and trust us, there are a whole lot of flavors to choose from.

Hoping to know definitively what flavors are the most popular in the United States, a survey conducted in March 2024 by Casino Reviews asked 2,000 Americans what their favorite flavor of Pop-Tart is. The results were surprisingly varied, and one state stuck out among the rest. While the survey found the most popular flavor to be Frosted Strawberry, with 13 states claiming it as their number one, Maine claimed a more niche favorite: Wild Berry. Maine was the only state to overwhelmingly vote for Wild Berry, with others opting for classics like Frosted S'mores and Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon. The unique Wild Berry Pop-Tart flavor features a mixture of strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry flavors and is topped with a purple frosting with wavy streaks of blue — a vibrant appearance that no doubt reflects the bold flavors in the pastry.