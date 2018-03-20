Skeaghanore Smoked Duck Breast Salad Recipe

1. Place the beetroot, pomegranate and salad leaves in a bowl and toss lightly with the balsamic/olive oil dressing.
2. Slice the smoked duck thinly
3. Place in desired plate/bowl
4. Lay the smoked duck breast on top and enjoy.
Dairy free & Gluten free
Canada makes the world’s best Camembert, and France can’t believe it
This all-inclusive resort invites guest chefs to create recipes
The scientists sleep a lot, while the writers suffer from insomnia
Starbucks has not confirmed the rumor, but baristas say it’s true