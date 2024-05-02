The Clever Microwave Hack That Makes Frosting Cakes So Much Easier

Is there anything more aesthetically pleasing than watching a baker carefully frost a beautiful cake as it swivels back and forth on a rotating cake stand? The rotating cake stand — a variation on the standard stand used primarily to display cakes — is typically used by professional bakers not only to make slicing and serving cakes easier and more efficient, but also to assist in their sophisticated frosting and decorating process. Offering a level, raised surface and an ability to spin to reach all areas of your cake, it remains one of the most useful baking tools to ever hit the culinary scene.

The good news is you don't have to have this piece of professional baking equipment at home to practice this convenient method of frosting and decorating your cakes. It turns out, all you really need is a microwave. Yes, in a baking bind, your microwave's removable interior turntable can double as a makeshift rotating cake stand, allowing for smooth cake frosting and more accurate piping details. Originally created to ensure that the heat in your microwave is evenly distributed on your food, your microwave's rotating base can be stabilized on your kitchen counter using a dish towel — or even a drawer liner — and used as a surprise tool to make frosting and piping your cake easier and more efficient — a clever hack that allows you to create that pristine presentation that will make your baked goods look professional.