What It Was Like To Eat At The First Hot Dog Stand

Before the irresistible combination of a sausage in a bun conquered the US and the world, it had to be invented. Although today there are many different hot dog styles, Coney Island is where the story of hot dogs began. It's in this seaside neighborhood of New York City that German immigrant Charles Feltman started selling the beloved comfort food in 1867. He was inspired by frankfurter sausages that were popular in his home country and decided to adapt the recipe by adding an elongated bun.

And the people loved the new street food treat. Feltman's restaurant empire grew to become one of the biggest in the world. By the 1920s, he sold 40,000 hot dogs a day. It was a true American dream scenario: a tale of hard work, seized opportunities, and enormous success. Feltman's hot dog business operated for more than 100 years, finally closing its doors in 1954. While there were attempts to revive the brand, the original Coney Island location was torn down so the first hot dog stand lives only in retro pictures. Let's revive the colorful history of one of the most recognized snacks in the world.