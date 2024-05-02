The Unexpected Vegetable You Need To Start Grilling Immediately
Contrary to common practice, backyard grills aren't just for bratwursts and burgers. In addition to savory meats, vegetables deserve a spot in your rotation of grilled goods. From portobello mushrooms to eggplant to corn on the cob, dozens of veggies can benefit from that smoky char. You might be surprised, however, to find out that cabbage is one of the best vegetables to toss on a grill.
Raw cabbage is firm, dense, and crunchy, and while this is beneficial in salads and coleslaw recipes, its toughness is sometimes hard to work with without the help of creamy condiments. However, by grilling cabbage, you can tenderize and soften its consistency for a more accessible, manageable, and downright appetizing texture. Unlike leafy greens such as spinach and arugula, cabbage doesn't wilt when heated. So while grilled cabbage is more tender and succulent, it also holds its shape and structure. Not only is the texture improved by grilling it, but its flavor is enhanced, too. Because heat brings out its natural sugars, grilled cabbage takes on a sweet, caramelized taste complemented by a campfire smokiness that culminates in bold but never brash flavors you can't find in a head of raw cabbage.
Grilling cabbage without a grill
If you have access to a grill in the comforts of your own home, don't wait — grab some cabbage and fire it up. However, if you aren't among the lucky ones who have one at home, don't fret, there are other ways to grill cabbage without, well, a grill. Your oven's broiler setting is a great place to start. Both grills and broilers cook food at around 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and broilers act like an inverted grill, heating from the top down rather than from the bottom up.
The key difference between a grill and a broiler is that you won't get a smoky taste or grill lines by broiling cabbage. You will, however, get a decadent char and a tasty, browned flavor. To get a caramelized flavor, crusty char, and grill lines, use a cast iron grill pan. The ridges on its surface will mimic the lines of a grill, giving you a more realistic alternative. Another option is to cook cabbage on a stovetop in a skillet and use liquid smoke to give it that quintessential campfire flavor. If all else fails and you're craving true authenticity, consider checking your local public parks for access to community grills.
Best ways to serve grilled cabbage
Although plain grilled cabbage tastes fine on its own, it's best served alongside other dishes or topped with complementary provisions for a more well-rounded meal. Luckily, your options aren't limited, and plenty of foods and condiments make for a crave-worth accompaniment to grilled cabbage. If you're enjoying it as a meal on its own, grilled cabbage topped with a spicy lime dressing is to die for. The creamy sauce contrasts with the smoky char on the surface of the cabbage while the gentle spice provides the dish with a fiery edge mellowed out by the refreshing zing of lime. To bolster the earthy taste of the cabbage, smother it with a green goddess sauce for a bold vegetal flavor that's further augmented by the smooth, buttery taste of pine nuts.
If you're having grilled cabbage as a side dish, consider serving it alongside pork chops, tenderloin, or ribs. The savory machismo of the pork complements the smoky sweetness of the cabbage, facilitating a satisfying and hearty meal. Grilled fish fillets or seafood such as shrimp, scallops, or salmon are lighter options to pair with this side. The delicate, sweet flavors of fish play nicely with the light, garden-esque taste of grilled cabbage. Next time you have a head of cabbage, don't just make a boring salad. Once you taste this grilled veggie, you'll never look at the leafy green the same again.