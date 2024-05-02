The Unexpected Vegetable You Need To Start Grilling Immediately

Contrary to common practice, backyard grills aren't just for bratwursts and burgers. In addition to savory meats, vegetables deserve a spot in your rotation of grilled goods. From portobello mushrooms to eggplant to corn on the cob, dozens of veggies can benefit from that smoky char. You might be surprised, however, to find out that cabbage is one of the best vegetables to toss on a grill.

Raw cabbage is firm, dense, and crunchy, and while this is beneficial in salads and coleslaw recipes, its toughness is sometimes hard to work with without the help of creamy condiments. However, by grilling cabbage, you can tenderize and soften its consistency for a more accessible, manageable, and downright appetizing texture. Unlike leafy greens such as spinach and arugula, cabbage doesn't wilt when heated. So while grilled cabbage is more tender and succulent, it also holds its shape and structure. Not only is the texture improved by grilling it, but its flavor is enhanced, too. Because heat brings out its natural sugars, grilled cabbage takes on a sweet, caramelized taste complemented by a campfire smokiness that culminates in bold but never brash flavors you can't find in a head of raw cabbage.