One Of Queen Camilla's Favorite Meals Is A True British Staple

As the mother of British food critic Tom Parker Bowles, a Londonite, and a consort member of the royal family, Queen Camilla is no stranger to fine dining. Still, like so many of us, she finds that the simplest dishes — the ones that taste like home and don't require a recipe – bring the most comfort. She told You Magazine that her last meal would include her home-grown asparagus "with lots of butter," Angela Hartnett's risotto, Dover sole meuniére, ratte potatoes with broad beans and peas, and "a really good glass of red claret." As for her go-to everyday snack, she noted a no-frills British classic. "One of my favorite foods is baked beans on toast," she said, shouting out Heinz as her preferred brand.

It seems Camilla's high-low cravings are a family trait. In an interview with The Standard, her foodie son replied "Hell yes" when asked if beans on toast are in his regular meal rotation. For all the foods the royal family doesn't eat, even the late Queen Elizabeth II was known to tuck into the treat now and then. Here's what makes the popular dish unique.