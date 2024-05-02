The Best-Tasting Brussels Sprouts Start With A Mistake

Many of the world's greatest discoveries and inventions started as mistakes: X-rays, Velcro, penicillin, the microwave oven...the list goes on. And this couldn't be any truer for food. Potato chips, ice cream cones, chocolate chip cookies, and Champagne are all happy food accidents originally created by a blunder, error, or miscalculation. That's why you should never be afraid to take chances in the kitchen. Recipes can only take you so far, because, ultimately, each individual will have their own preferences, likes, and dislikes. What one person considers off-putting or unpleasant may actually be the next big food trend to take over social media.

And no ingredient embodies this polarization better than the Brussels sprout. When prepared improperly, these small cruciferous vegetables can be soggy, sad, and stinky. But when the right techniques and cooking methods are used, you can completely transform a bag of Brussels sprouts into a rich and complex appetizer, snack, or side dish. In this case, however, the "right" technique is doing things a bit, well, wrong. Burning your food is rarely a good idea and can often yield some unpleasant results, but when it comes to Brussels sprouts, this is couldn't be further from the truth. Giving your Brussels (and other vegetables) some extra char allows their natural sugars to caramelize, unlocking a whole new spectrum of tastes, flavors, and aromas. And it's pretty hard to screw up!