The Unexpected Spice That'll Kick Pasta Sauce Up A Few Notches

Tomato-based aren't the only pasta sauces that can get an upgrade from this ingredient. Another option is to add ginger to a simple lemon pasta recipe. Like tomatoes, lemons are acidic, and alkaline ginger can help to balance this flavor out and prevent your pasta from taking on a sour flavor.

Another option is to add ginger when making a quick pasta with garlic. The pungent notes of ginger play well with those same flavors in the garlic but add a bit more of a spicy kick than garlic alone. Just sauté both of these seasonings together in a bit of olive oil or butter until they're fragrant. You can even add a bit of ginger to a creamy Alfredo recipe. This can help to offset some of the richness of the sauce. Plus, the ginger works well with nutmeg, another warming spice that's sometimes added to Alfredo sauce.

Regardless of which pasta sauce you add it to, ginger has some great health benefits. It contains antioxidants, which can help limit free radicals in your body, and also has properties that aid in digestion. Next time you go to make pasta, try adding a bit of freshly grated ginger — regardless of what type of sauce you make — and get ready for an enhanced dish!