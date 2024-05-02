The Discontinued Betty Crocker Cake Mix We'll Probably Never See Again

Given that Betty Crocker's Snackin' cake mix hasn't been around since the '80s, it probably won't come back, however, the possibility isn't entirely off the table. In 2015, for example, Betty Crocker brought back its Rainbow Chip frosting that was originally introduced in the '80s. And when a fan asked Betty Crocker about the Snackin' Cake mixes on X, formerly known as Twitter, the company responded, "We'll let our team know that you would like to see them back again."

While Betty Crocker appears to take customer feedback about discontinued products into consideration, there's arguably more reason to believe Snackin' Cake won't be making a comeback. Circa 2005, Betty Crocker released Warm Delights, yet another cake product that only required consumers to add water and mix. Unlike Snackin' Cakes, Warm Delights were designed for single servings and were cooked in the microwave rather than in an oven. This shift targeted individuals rather than families or traditional home cooks and appears to have been successful for Betty Crocker, as the product still exists, though it's now called Mug Treats.

It's safe to say Snackin' Cake mix is a thing of the past, but you can always settle for the Mug Treats or one of the many snack cake recipes Betty Crocker shares on its website or in boxes on store shelves.