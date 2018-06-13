Savour the Food & Sunshine with Hayfield Manor's New Summer Lunch Menu

Summer is here and it calls for long luxurious lunches out in the sunshine. Hayfield Manor, Cork have read our minds and provided just that with their new summer lunch menu in the stunning Perrotts Garden Bistro.

Located in the heart of Cork City and just a stones throw away from the historic University College Cork, Hayfield Manor is a must visit when journeying to the rebel county. Great food, beautiful surrounds and excellent customer service are wrapped up in one enticing package for visitors to this luxury Five Star Hotel. One of many main attractions of Hayfield Manor is their Perrotts Garden Bistro.

Set in the beautiful gardens of Hayfield Manor, Perrotts Garden Bistro was made to be savoured, especially in the stunning sunshine we are experience this summer! In celebration of the summer season, Hayfield Manor have devised a special lunch time menu that's bursting with all the great tastes of the season! Lunch is available 12.30pm -2.30pm Monday – Saturday and prices start at a very agreeable €22 per person for 2 courses and €29 per person for 3 courses.

So what can lucky diners expect during an afternoon lunch in Perrotts Garden Bistro? The menu is all about the seasonal goodness of summer. The starters feature a mouthwatering Pork & Port Liver Pâté or for something a little lighter try the Superfood Salad, packed full with health promoting veggies. Delve into the mains with a choice of Pan Fried Fillet of Seabass or for Vegetarians, the Grilled Baby Courgettes are accompanied by crispy Gnocchi and Halloumi Cheese among other delights. No summer dessert would be complete without the inclusion of some great tasting summer fruit. Choose from a Lemon Posset with Rhubarb textures or why not savour the wonderful Summer Strawberry Sensation. Sounds exciting right?

You can view the whole delectable menu here.

Discover more about Hayfield Manor Hotel on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.