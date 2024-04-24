The One Trick To Make Sure Your Guests Eat Your Cheese Board

Whether you're hosting five close friends or fifty new ones, a charcuterie board full of various meats and cheeses has been a reliable go-to party spread for years. A charcuterie board allows guests with all different types of food preferences and dietary restrictions to graze on only what they want — your vegetarian friend might stick to the soft cheeses while your carnivorous bestie makes themselves at home amongst the cured meat. But there are cases where you assemble a board perfectly, yet no one touches it.

One of the biggest charcuterie board mistakes that all hosts hope to avoid is crafting a board that guests don't end up eating, especially after you have spent so much time (and presumably, quite a bit of money) assembling an Insta-worthy spread. While finding the proper placement for each finger food is important to crafting an appetizing spread, a board that looks too good to eat might actually go untouched by partygoers. Presentation is an important element of crafting an appetizing charcuterie board, but food psychologists have found that there is a balance between a fancy yet edible board and a board that looks more like decoration. If you really want to send a message to your guests that they can dig in, have a bite or two yourself before they arrive.