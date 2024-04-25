14 Ways To Use Coffee Creamer That Don't Involve Coffee

Coffee creamer adds flavor and creaminess to any cup of morning Joe — but there's more to it than you think. Despite its name, coffee creamer can be used for far more than just coffee. A huge number of recipes out there incorporate coffee creamer and utilize its ability to add richness and extra flavor to foods. In some of these cases, like when making cocktails or smoothies, liquid coffee creamer can be used as a straight swap for milk or cream. In others, like with mashed potatoes or soups, powdered coffee creamer can give your food unexpected body and a whole lotta taste.

Coffee creamer is particularly useful as a substitute for milk, half-and-half, or cream, thanks to its unique composition. These thick, unctuous liquids have a far longer shelf life than milk, and many of them are sugar-free or low-fat. Coffee creamer is also frequently dairy-free, and so gives folks following a plant-based or dairy-free diet an opportunity to have all of that creamy goodness without any animal products. As coffee creamers come in liquid or powdered form and generally have a much longer shelf life than regular milk and cream, they're also pretty easy to stash away for whenever you need them next, making them the perfect substitute in a pinch.