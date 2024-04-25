16 Of The Absolute Best Cheeses For Melting, According To A Chef

Few ingredients inspire chefs the way cheese does. From fondue and macaroni to quesadillas and pizza, almost all of the best comfort foods out there share one common ingredient: Unctuous, oozy, melted cheese. That said, not all cheeses are alike. Some yield more readily, developing that stretch and velvety texture that makes these dishes masterpieces. Others only soften or fail to give when heated or must be exposed to high temperatures to melt.

Understanding which cheeses you should incorporate into a recipe that requires them to melt requires some basic scientific knowledge. Generally speaking, the ideal cheese for melting is young and has high moisture, a decent amount of fat, moderate acidity, and has been rennet-set, though there are some exceptions. Even if a cheese melts well, some are better suited to specific recipes than others.

That is where you need a little insider knowledge to help figure out which melting cheese to use for a specific recipe. As a chef with nearly 18 years of professional experience, I'm here to help demystify the art of which melting cheeses are best and what recipes they're ideal in. Read on for the full scoop — or stretch, as the case may be.