The Five Guys Hack That Gets You 2 Burgers For The Price Of One

From Five Guys' perfectly textured French fries to the chain's meaty, well-done burgers, this fast-food establishment is often considered a cut above by fans. However, higher quality grub usually means a higher price tag, which can make Five Guys items a bit pricey for many customers. A viral hack making the rounds claims to have a solution to Five Guys' expensive menu items, as it allows you to score two burgers with just one order.

Remember that Five Guys traditionally serves up double patties on its burgers. The chain does serve small-sized burgers (dubbed little burgers) that include just one patty, but the regular burgers and cheeseburgers at the chain always come with double the meat. In this case, you can order a regular burger, ask for an extra bun, and request that toppings be placed on the side and end up with two juicy burgers. With this hack, you'll be paying $9.89 for two burgers, as opposed to $15.38 (which is the cost for two little burgers). These prices are not guaranteed, as prices at locations around the country are likely to vary. Also, your luck in pulling off the hack depends on a few key factors.