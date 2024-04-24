The Five Guys Hack That Gets You 2 Burgers For The Price Of One
From Five Guys' perfectly textured French fries to the chain's meaty, well-done burgers, this fast-food establishment is often considered a cut above by fans. However, higher quality grub usually means a higher price tag, which can make Five Guys items a bit pricey for many customers. A viral hack making the rounds claims to have a solution to Five Guys' expensive menu items, as it allows you to score two burgers with just one order.
Remember that Five Guys traditionally serves up double patties on its burgers. The chain does serve small-sized burgers (dubbed little burgers) that include just one patty, but the regular burgers and cheeseburgers at the chain always come with double the meat. In this case, you can order a regular burger, ask for an extra bun, and request that toppings be placed on the side and end up with two juicy burgers. With this hack, you'll be paying $9.89 for two burgers, as opposed to $15.38 (which is the cost for two little burgers). These prices are not guaranteed, as prices at locations around the country are likely to vary. Also, your luck in pulling off the hack depends on a few key factors.
Can you really get an extra bun at Five Guys?
For the Five Guys viral hack to be a success, you must secure an additional bun with your order. Otherwise, you're in for a messy dining experience if you attempt to eat the second burger patty and toppings sans bun. Consider that not all fast-food tricks are met with enthusiasm by restaurant chains (such as the annoying McDonald's hack for fresh French fries). As for the Five Guys hack, there's no guarantee that staff will provide a bonus bun. After all, the hack is depriving the store of money, and unsurprisingly, many businesses balk at the notion of lost profits.
A staffer at Business Insider tried the hack on her own and was successful overall. However, a worker at the chain stated that Five Guys doesn't usually provide additional buns even though they ultimately handed over the bun free of charge in this transaction. Daily Meal also reached out to a few Five Guys locations and was told the same: The chain doesn't usually provide a second bun, but it depends on the employee and location. Accordingly, there's no guarantee that your preferred location will provide a bun when requested.
Top tips for toppings at Five Guys
With the Five Guys second burger hack, you're free to disassemble the double burger yourself. That means you'll need to split the toppings to ensure each burger gets an equal portion. If this sounds like too much work and a potential mess, you can ask the staff member at the restaurant to place the toppings on the side. According to Business Insider, the employee preparing the order had to consult with their colleagues to determine whether serving toppings on the side was acceptable. According to the locations that spoke with Daily Meal, it's possible to get toppings on the side, but it may depend on how busy the restaurant is at a given time.
If you're not satisfied with the number of toppings that come with the chain's burgers, there's a way to get extra toppings for free at Five Guys. Customers can request extra cheese and bacon when ordering a double cheeseburger or bacon burger. Even better, the restaurant does not charge extra for these additions. If you're attempting the free burger hack, requesting extras like cheese and bacon ensures your second burger is brimming with deliciousness. Just be prepared for a tiny bit of mess if the Five Guys location you patronize is unwilling to provide your toppings on the side.