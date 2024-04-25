The Nutritional Differences Between Canned Chicken And Fresh
As a great source of protein and other nutrients, chicken is an excellent selection when sustaining a nutritious diet. While most people default to the chicken breasts in the freezer section or deli counter of their preferred grocery store, canned chicken varieties also exist. Along with a long shelf-life and convenience, canned chicken is also highly versatile. For instance, canned chicken pairs beautifully with eggs for a quick, protein-packed breakfast. Despite these benefits, canned meats often get a bad reputation and canned foods are wrongly considered to be less nutritionally dense in general.
The truth is that both fresh and canned chicken have a lot to offer in the way nutrients. However, fresh chicken breast might make it easier to reach your daily recommended intake of protein. While canned chicken contains less protein per serving, it is a great source of nutrition when seeking a filling and wholesome snack. Let's break down the numbers to see how these two foods square up when it comes to nutritional content.
The nutritional content of canned chicken
Swanson is one of many brands that offer canned chicken. According to the Target website, a can of Swanson ready-to-eat chicken is just over 12 ounces, with a recommended serving size of 3 ounces. When it comes to protein, each serving offers 15 grams. Keep in mind that the recommended daily intake of protein varies according to how many calories a person consumes each day. For instance, the recommended protein intake for a person who consumes 2,000 calories a day ranges from 50 to 175 grams. That means you would need to eat at least four servings of this canned chicken to be within the recommended range.
As for other nutrients, Swanson canned chicken offers 1½ grams of fat and 80 calories in every serving. This canned chicken contains 65 milligrams of cholesterol (amounting to 22% of a person's suggested daily intake). The high concentration of sodium (390 milligrams per serving) could make it unsuitable for people watching their intake of salt. However, it's low in saturated fat, contains no trans fats, and is free from antibiotics. Consider that excessive use of antibiotics in meat is associated with bacterial infections that are immune to treatment, which can have disastrous health consequences, according to the World Animal Protection.
How fresh chicken measures up to canned
When eating chicken breast, the recommended serving size ranges from 3 to 4 ounces, making it an apt comparison for canned chicken serving sizes. Three ounces of chicken breast provides 26 grams of protein, which is 11 grams higher than canned chicken. However, you would still need to eat double the recommended portion to reach the daily recommended intake of protein. As for fat and calories, a 3-ounce serving of chicken breast offers a little over 2½ grams of fat and 128 calories.
When it comes to cholesterol, a 100-gram serving of chicken breast sans skin contains 73 milligrams (keep in mind that 100 grams equals about 3½ ounces). A 3-ounce serving of chicken also contains 44 milligrams of sodium, much less than canned varieties. As for antibiotics in fresh chicken, some brands avoid the use of antibiotics due to mounting concerns about their potential health impact.
With so many myths surrounding canned food, consumers need to know the facts to make informed buying decisions. And while canned chicken can be problematic for those on low-sodium diets, it's similar to fresh chicken when it comes to nutritional value. Remember that a well-rounded diet is best, and there's room for both canned and fresh chicken in a healthy eating plan.