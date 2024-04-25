The Nutritional Differences Between Canned Chicken And Fresh

As a great source of protein and other nutrients, chicken is an excellent selection when sustaining a nutritious diet. While most people default to the chicken breasts in the freezer section or deli counter of their preferred grocery store, canned chicken varieties also exist. Along with a long shelf-life and convenience, canned chicken is also highly versatile. For instance, canned chicken pairs beautifully with eggs for a quick, protein-packed breakfast. Despite these benefits, canned meats often get a bad reputation and canned foods are wrongly considered to be less nutritionally dense in general.

The truth is that both fresh and canned chicken have a lot to offer in the way nutrients. However, fresh chicken breast might make it easier to reach your daily recommended intake of protein. While canned chicken contains less protein per serving, it is a great source of nutrition when seeking a filling and wholesome snack. Let's break down the numbers to see how these two foods square up when it comes to nutritional content.