Oreo And Sour Patch Kids Are Teaming Up For A Collab We Never Expected

If you're a fan of classic American sweets like Oreo's and Sour Patch Kids, then you're bound to love what may be one of Oreo's craziest flavors yet — the soon-to-be-released limited edition Oreo Sour Patch Kids. This new cookie is a mash-up of an Oreo Golden cookie with Sour Patch Kids candy flavors and contains bits of colorful sour sugar in the biscuit and the Oreo filling. What's more, being the brand's first sour cookie makes it that much more enticing to cookie and candy aficionados.

Oreo Sour Patch Kids cookies mash-up is another way Oreo showcases its spirit of fun and keeps its customers excited about Oreo treats as it did with its unique NBA-inspired cookies.

"The OREO brand is always looking for playful ways to excite our fans," Caroline Suppiger, Oreo's senior associate brand manager, stated in Mondelez International's press release.

If you want to see if an Oreos-Sour Patch Kids partnership can pull off this cookie, you'll have to act fast. This cookie is available in the U.S. as long as supplies last. To make sure you get your hands on a packet, you can pre-order them at Oreo.com starting today (April 24). Otherwise, you'll have to wait until the cookies hit store shelves on May 6, and then you'll be competing with everyone else who's eager to take a bite out of this cookie-and-candy innovation.