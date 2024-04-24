Chocolatey Peanut Butter Rice Krispies Treats Review: It's A Match Made In Heaven

Sometimes we need a not-so-guilty snack to grab and go. Enter the geniuses behind the Rice Krispies brand with a solution sure to fulfill every craving and bring joy to your mundane routine. Since they premiered in 1941, the iconic Rice Krispies Treat has snapped, crackled, and popped into the hearts of millions. The latest variety to hit store shelves this Spring is the Chocolatey Peanut Butter flavor. This treat, available from retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a box of seven or $8.42 for a container of 14, is like a marriage between the classic and a chocolate peanut butter cup.

While many permutations of this legendary treat recipe have emerged, featuring secret ingredients and unusual mash-ups designed to elevate the classic, including deep-fried delights and smoky, seductive grilled variations, chocolate peanut butter is one that I didn't know I needed in my life so I jumped at the opportunity to get a first taste of this new creation. Luckily, the folks at Rice Krispies obliged and sent a box. Read on to find out all my thoughts about this novel delicacy and decide if you should run out and grab a box or 10 to keep in the pantry.

