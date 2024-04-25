The Creepy-Crawly Fact You Should Know About Pre-Ground Coffee Beans

While coffee fanatics may take the time to grind their coffee themselves before enjoying a morning cup of Joe, other people pick up bags of pre-ground coffee. It's more convenient and affordable, and still gives you that energy boost you're looking for on a Monday morning.

However, in a 2009 NPR interview, guest Douglas Emlen mentioned that pre-ground coffee might contain cockroaches — or at least ground-up parts of them. That's because cockroaches, who aren't picky eaters, may be attracted to piles of coffee in warehouses before it gets ground, packaged, and sent to supermarkets. The result, he claimed, is that your morning brew may have ground-up cockroaches in it. Upon closer inspection however, this may have been more hype than fact.

When it comes to other insects, the FDA sets guidelines for food quality and purity. Under those guidelines, they allow a small amount of defects in food products, and those defects include containing parts and larvae of other types of insects. And, while these are relatively small amounts, the upper limit, according to FDA guidance, is 10% — which may be more than you'd think and certainly more than you'd like in your favorite coffee beverage.