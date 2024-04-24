How To Master The Art Of The Margarita Rim Like An Expert
No taco Tuesday is complete without a tasty margarita to sip on, whether you go for a classic version or something with a twist. Part of what makes this drink so tasty, and what brings it to life, is the decorated rim on the glass. Oftentimes, you'll find a classic margarita has salt on the rim, but there are also versions that rely on sugar to add flavor. Or, you might find a drink that adds spices such as tajín or chili powder, to give the drink some extra zing.
If you're making your own margarita at home, getting the rim right is the secret to upgrading and adding flavor to your drink while also giving it an appealing appearance. To help you create the perfect rim, Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach Cocktail and Spirit Educator, spoke with Daily Meal in an exclusive interview to give some insights on how to tackle your margarita rim. She started with one important piece of advice, "For salty, sweet, or spicy rims for margaritas, the key is to use high-quality ingredients and to balance the flavors appropriately."
Find a balance of flavor
The first step to rimming your margarita glass is to choose whether you'll use a sweet, spicy, or salty rim. Salt rims are the classic choice and can serve as a flavor enhancer for your drink while also balancing out sweeter cocktails. On the other hand, sweet rims can work well for citrusy, sour, or tropical margaritas and can be a good pick for those who don't like the strong flavor of salt. Think about the prominent flavors in your beverage as you decide which rim to go with.
If you opt for salt, Tiffanie Barriere says to "use coarse sea salt or kosher salt and rim only half of the glass to avoid overpowering the drink." Regular table salt is quite fine, which could lend too much saltiness to your beverage. The larger crystals, however, work well to add a slight touch without making your drink a lip-puckering mix.
Similarly, if you go with a sugar-based rim, think about the size of the crystals. Regular granulated sugar may be too fine, lending an overly sweet flavor to your cocktail. If you're worried about this, you can pick up rim sugar, which is designed especially for use in cocktails and can ensure you get a gorgeous glass without too much sweet taste.
Experiment with different flavor combos
Another key to creating a delectable margarita rim is to move away from playing it safe. Tiffanie Barriere told DM that one option is to "experiment with flavored sugars such as cinnamon or vanilla." A cinnamon sugar rim could work well for an autumn drink, such as a maple margarita. Or, simple brown sugar could add a warm, molasses touch to a pumpkin margarita.
Another way to add a dash of flavor is, as Barriere suggests, to "try mixing chili powder with salt or sugar, or use your favorite spices for an extra layer of flavor." You'll still get the benefit of either the salt to enhance your drink's flavor or the sugar to balance out a sour drink, but you'll get a slight heat or an herbaceous undertone that adds dimension to the cocktail as well. Next time you're mixing up a margarita at home, play around with some of these suggestions or come up with your own mix-in for your salt or sugar rim and enjoy an upgraded drink.