How To Master The Art Of The Margarita Rim Like An Expert

The first step to rimming your margarita glass is to choose whether you'll use a sweet, spicy, or salty rim. Salt rims are the classic choice and can serve as a flavor enhancer for your drink while also balancing out sweeter cocktails. On the other hand, sweet rims can work well for citrusy, sour, or tropical margaritas and can be a good pick for those who don't like the strong flavor of salt. Think about the prominent flavors in your beverage as you decide which rim to go with.

If you opt for salt, Tiffanie Barriere says to "​​use coarse sea salt or kosher salt and rim only half of the glass to avoid overpowering the drink." Regular table salt is quite fine, which could lend too much saltiness to your beverage. The larger crystals, however, work well to add a slight touch without making your drink a lip-puckering mix.

Similarly, if you go with a sugar-based rim, think about the size of the crystals. Regular granulated sugar may be too fine, lending an overly sweet flavor to your cocktail. If you're worried about this, you can pick up rim sugar, which is designed especially for use in cocktails and can ensure you get a gorgeous glass without too much sweet taste.