The Canned Chili Brand We Consider The Best Of The Best

While this chili topped the list as the best tasting, you may be surprised to learn that it's plant-based and contains no tomatoes. However, those reasons are also what make it the perfect canned chili. This unique chili centers around bright flavors from several aromatic green veggies, so you won't be comparing it to a classic beef and bean chili. The jalapeños, tomatillos, and poblano peppers give the chili a backbone of freshness that canned chilis often lack. It also contains two types of beans, white and chickpeas, which provide varying texture and unbeatable flavor as they absorb the oregano, lime, and garlic notes from the thick broth.

To make this pick even better, top this chili with the classic shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream when serving. To amp up the fresh flavors, add a squeeze of lime right before digging in, and an extra sprig of fresh cilantro if you have it on hand.