You're Seriously Missing Out If You're Not Air-Frying Mangoes
Mangoes are a tropical fruit that adds a bit of magic to everything from fruit smoothies to salsa. It seems they can do no wrong, whatever form they take. From freshly cubed to sliced on oatmeal, the sweetness shines through. While perfectly ripe mangoes sing with freshness throughout the summer, they are also delicious cooked or dried. The good news is that you don't have to hunt dried versions down at the store or spend time at the stove. All you need is an air fryer to create them in your own home.
Drying mangoes are the perfect way to preserve them when you have an abundance. It's a simple technique that makes use of the ever-popular air fryer present in so many kitchens these days. Plus, homemade dried fruit is much faster to use than an oven or dehydrator and can be curated to match your taste profile, whether it be ultra spicy or crunchy sweet. Having paprika or sugar-crusted mangoes dried and stored in the pantry means you can toss them into trail mix or munch on them during your next Netflix marathon, even when they are no longer in season.
Methods for drying out your mango in an air fryer
Your air fryer can net a few different types of finished products. The first is a dried version, similar to what you would get if you used the oven. If your air fryer doesn't have a dehydrator setting, choose the lowest temperature setting available and cut the mango into strips or cubes. You'll get a chewy mango when cooked at 135 degrees Fahrenheit for around three hours, which is half the time a traditional dehydrator or oven would take.
You can also cook mangoes in your air fryer that are still on the juicier side. For this type of treat, cut your mangoes into large chunks or cubes. When you place them into the air fryer, set the appliance to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook them for about eight to 10 minutes or until they appear golden brown. Another easy tip for this method is to use frozen mango cubes, just lower the temperature to 350 degrees.
One more option is to puree your fruit to create mango fruit leather. To do this, mix your fruit in a blender, add some honey, pour it onto a baking sheet, and put it on a low or the dehydrator setting for six hours. Once it's finished and has cooled down, pop it into your fridge for around three hours. Then you can peel it off and enjoy.
Choosing the perfect mango for the air fryer
It's really easy to decide what type of this fruit to dehydrate in an air fryer, simply because they will all work. Whether you prefer a champagne mango, love an ice cream version, or found a great deal on a box of Kent varieties, they will all yield great results. However, it is important to work with the freshest fruit you can find, so head to a farmer's market or a reliable grocer.
It's also better to start with a type that is a little on the unripe side than to choose overripe ones. If a mango is excessively soft, it's difficult to cut and will take longer to dry out in the air fryer. If your fruit is still green, give it time to fully ripen before cooking or drying. Keep a close eye on your produce, checking it at least once each day.
Measuring the ripeness of mangoes varies a bit between the different types, but in general, you're looking for a slight wrinkle in the skin, a plump, heavy feel, and a bit of give when pressed with your finger. If in doubt, you can also cut into one and sample the product, although you might have to discipline yourself to get it into the air fryer rather than just eating it.