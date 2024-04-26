You're Seriously Missing Out If You're Not Air-Frying Mangoes

Your air fryer can net a few different types of finished products. The first is a dried version, similar to what you would get if you used the oven. If your air fryer doesn't have a dehydrator setting, choose the lowest temperature setting available and cut the mango into strips or cubes. You'll get a chewy mango when cooked at 135 degrees Fahrenheit for around three hours, which is half the time a traditional dehydrator or oven would take.

You can also cook mangoes in your air fryer that are still on the juicier side. For this type of treat, cut your mangoes into large chunks or cubes. When you place them into the air fryer, set the appliance to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook them for about eight to 10 minutes or until they appear golden brown. Another easy tip for this method is to use frozen mango cubes, just lower the temperature to 350 degrees.

One more option is to puree your fruit to create mango fruit leather. To do this, mix your fruit in a blender, add some honey, pour it onto a baking sheet, and put it on a low or the dehydrator setting for six hours. Once it's finished and has cooled down, pop it into your fridge for around three hours. Then you can peel it off and enjoy.