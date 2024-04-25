The Family-Owned Company That Makes The Absolute Best Canned Salmon

From delicious dips to serving as the foundation for tasty fried patties, canned salmon deserves a permanent place in your pantry. This convenient and versatile food is also quite nutritious, according to the USDA it offers plenty of protein along with essential nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, and potassium. Coming in at number one in our ultimate ranking of canned salmon, the Drifters Fish brand is an excellent option.

A family-owned and run company hailing from Alaska, Drifters Fish prioritizes quality as well as sustainability, which makes their canned fish an ethical choice. Customers can choose from three types of smoked salmon — sockeye, coho, and keta. Along with insistence on sustainable practices to prevent disruption to local wildlife, Drifters Fish also hand-packs its cans of smoked salmon to ensure optimal quality.

While this brand costs a bit more than what you might find in your local grocery store (two cans of the smoked Copper River coho salmon are priced at $30), the higher price is worth it when you consider the careful practices used to source it.