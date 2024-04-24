The Easy Toothpick Trick For Perfectly Roasted Chicken Breast

Roasting chicken breasts with the skin on is a good idea. Roasting chicken breasts with the skin pinned in place with a few toothpicks is an excellent idea

Almost anyone who's cooked a whole or cut-up chicken knows that the skin on the breast acts differently than the skin on dark meat, such as drumsticks and thighs. For one thing, the skin on chicken breasts is less fatty and robust than the skin covering the thighs. For another, the skin on a chicken breast will shrink as it cooks, exposing the meat, and any spice rubs you might have stuffed between the skin and the meat. Our advice? Pin that skin in place with a few toothpicks to prevent it from shrinking, and reap the rewards.

Why take this extra step? Because this toothpick trick neatly accomplishes several things. With the skin on, chicken breasts become self-basting thanks to the layer of fat between the meat and skin that renders during the cooking process. Also, any yummy spice rub you've stuffed between the breast and skin will not be dried out by exposure. Best of all, the skin is virtually guaranteed to get lovely and crisp — as lovers of fried chicken skin will tell you.