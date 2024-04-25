Give Bland Barbecue Sauce An Umami Kick With One Ingredient

Barbecue sauce can contain layers full of flavor — from sweet tomato to deep brown sugar to the tang of mustard. But sometimes, barbecue sauce can miss the mark, especially when it comes to store-bought brands where you don't know the exact balance of ingredients. Whether you're concocting your own creation or need to doctor up a bottled sauce, there's one ingredient to add that can easily turn your barbecue sauce into liquid gold: fish sauce.

Fish sauce is an umami-packed condiment that's used widely in Southeast Asian cuisine. Fish sauce is actually made from fish, specifically from the flavor-packed liquid that's a result of fermenting anchovies. If a fishy taste is off-putting to you, don't worry. When used in small amounts, the fishiness is undetectable and what you get is a briny saltiness and the inherent sweetness that develops during fermentation. Just a small dose of fish sauce will enrich your barbecue sauce with umami, not change its flavor entirely.