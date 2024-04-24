Reheat Popcorn In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later

It's not news to say leftover popcorn doesn't have the same crunch factor as fresh. But instead of tossing that pricey bag of unfinished movie popcorn into the trash, toss it into your air fryer. An air fryer is essentially a small convection oven, meaning when leftover popcorn sits in the fryer's basket, the heat can reach all sides. This can evenly re-crisp old popcorn better than other re-heating methods can manage.

Following a few simple steps can revive your leftover popcorn in no time. Depending on how much butter or oil your leftover popcorn already has, you may or may not need to add additional fat — although a spritz of oil can increase the crispy factor, and can help seasonings to stay on your popcorn.

Not all air fryers are created equal, so your cooking time may differ, but using an air fryer to reheat popcorn typically only takes two or three minutes. Don't overfill your fryer, as crowding will prevent even re-crisping, and also give your basket a shake every minute or so, to make sure every kernel has an equal opportunity to experience the heat.