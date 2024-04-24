11 Ways To Use Canned Baby Corn

Unlike baby carrots, which are really just bite-sized nuggets cut from bigger carrots, baby corn really is just that: young corn. It is harvested before it gets fertilized, which results in an adorable little corn cob that you can eat in one bite. It can be made from any kind of corn and is usually tender when canned and/or cooked ... but what exactly are you supposed to do with it? Lots of things, as it turns out.

It's a little rare in the U.S., but canned baby corn is great to have on hand if you can find it, as there are a myriad of different ways to cook and eat it. You can enjoy it raw, add it to soups, put it in a stir fry, mix it with other vegetables for an appetizer, deep fry it, or pickle it. In this article, we're taking a look at all these ideas — and more. They're all so great that they just might make you say, "Yeah, baby (corn)!"