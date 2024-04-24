Beer Lovers Rejoice: Miller High Life Is Getting The Hot Sauce Treatment
Calling all Miller High Life lovers: The company has a big announcement! On April 29, they're going to release Dive Bar Hot Sauce, a condiment made with the "Champagne of Beers" itself. It's the result of the company teaming up with Chef Sam Davis-Allonce, founder of Hot N Saucy, to create a condiment that pays homage to service industry workers and the dive bars they frequent after their long shifts end late at night.
Dive Bar Hot Sauce is a Miller beer-infused twist on a staple you'll find at many local dive bars, and for chef Davis-Allonce, it's a creation born of nostalgia. "The sauce is inspired by the early days of my career and the late-night dive bar celebrations after long nights in the kitchen with my drink of choice — a crisp Miller High Life," she explained in a press release from Molson Coors.
The limited-release hot sauce will be available for sale on the Hot N Saucy website at 12:00 p.m. EST on April 29, and will retail for $12.00 (that's the same amount you'd pay for a 12-pack of the beer it's made with). The company shared exclusively with Daily Meal that there will be over 2,000 bottles available for sale. If you don't manage to snag one of them, however, you can try your luck at winning one for free by signing up on the Miller High Life website.
A hot sauce packed with nostalgic flavor
This sauce is ideal for those who want to give their favorite bar snacks a twist, and is infused with all sorts of flavors that bring back memories of late nights and cold beers. Besides including Miller High Life beer, Dive Bar Hot Sauce also contains lemon pepper juice to remind you of classic buffalo wings, a mainstay dive bar snack, and carrot juice, reminiscent of the slightly sweet flavor that some bar foods are known for. It also has a signature smokiness, and, as for the spice, the sauce gets its kick from chipotle peppers marinated in adobo.
Frank Cirone, the senior director of marketing for Miller High Life, summed up the partnership in a press release from Molson Coors: "As a favorite amongst the service industry, Miller High Life is proud to work with Chef Sam to create another unique High Life twist on a dive bar staple with a spicy sidekick that gives you a new way to taste the High Life." On April 29, snag some of this sauce for yourself and toast to all the service industry workers who inspired this exciting new collaboration.