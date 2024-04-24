Beer Lovers Rejoice: Miller High Life Is Getting The Hot Sauce Treatment

Calling all Miller High Life lovers: The company has a big announcement! On April 29, they're going to release Dive Bar Hot Sauce, a condiment made with the "Champagne of Beers" itself. It's the result of the company teaming up with Chef Sam Davis-Allonce, founder of Hot N Saucy, to create a condiment that pays homage to service industry workers and the dive bars they frequent after their long shifts end late at night.

Dive Bar Hot Sauce is a Miller beer-infused twist on a staple you'll find at many local dive bars, and for chef Davis-Allonce, it's a creation born of nostalgia. "The sauce is inspired by the early days of my career and the late-night dive bar celebrations after long nights in the kitchen with my drink of choice — a crisp Miller High Life," she explained in a press release from Molson Coors.

The limited-release hot sauce will be available for sale on the Hot N Saucy website at 12:00 p.m. EST on April 29, and will retail for $12.00 (that's the same amount you'd pay for a 12-pack of the beer it's made with). The company shared exclusively with Daily Meal that there will be over 2,000 bottles available for sale. If you don't manage to snag one of them, however, you can try your luck at winning one for free by signing up on the Miller High Life website.